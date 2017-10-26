Jeremiah Estrada visits home for first time since joining Chicago Cubs

Palm Desert baseball star Jeremiah Estrada was on the Aztecs sideline for the annual Flag Game. Estrada was drafted straight out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in the 6th round of the 2017 draft. He told us what it's like being home for the first time since becoming a Cub.

"Feels absolutely amazing to see some family," Estrada said. "I get to tell them what I've learned and see me. I gained some weight, gained some muscle, and they were pretty surprised. My first MLB start I hit 96 like four times and I was pretty surprised because throughout the whole year I hit 96 like twice and I just felt very powerful. I'm learning a lot and more importantly I'm just having fun. I'm making good friends out there, the coaching staff is amazing, and someday I get to meet the big leaguers in Spring Training."