Firefighters Across the County Observe Moment of Silence for Esperanza Five

At 7:30 in the morning fire stations across Riverside County heard dispatch announce a moment of silence for the five firefighters killed fighting the Esperanza Fire.

On October 2006, the crew of engine 57 was overrun by fire while protecting structures. The five U.S. Forest Service firefighters: Fire Captain Mark Loutzenhiser, 43, Fire Engine Operator Jess "Gus" McLean, 27, Asst. Fire Engine Operator Jason McKay, 27, Firefighter Pablo Cerda 23, and Firefighter Daniel Hoover Najera were killed in what is still one of the deadliest for firefighters in our nation's history.

It was a devastating loss for the San Bernardino National Forest and the fire service as they consider members of every department family.

The fire was caused by arson and grew quickly in dangerous terrain near Cabazon. The fire was fanned by 50 mile per hour winds and flames reached 90 feet in the air. The fire has been described as a "firestorm of epic proportions"

Many firefighters had close calls that day, some believe it's a miracle more firefighters weren't killed. But the five men who were will always be remembered as heroes

"We are honored to recognize these valiant firefighters we shall never forget," was the last thing firefighters heard over their radios in honor of their five fallen brothers.