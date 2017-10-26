You Ask. We Investigate.® Coachella Soccer League Says Water Bill is Unreasonably High

The people who run a soccer league in Coachella are upset. All they want to do is give players a place to play, but the league is struggling to pay its' utility bill to keep the fields green.

A parent and coach sent us an email saying the previous water bill for the field they rent from the city was $4,500. However now he says,"the water bill comes to $5,300 that is insane!" They want answers. Why does the bill keep going up, when they have already cut back on their watering?

The Coachella Youth Sports Association Soccer League subleases the field from the City of Coachella. The league is responsible for the maintenance and utilities. However, if it can't pay the bill, the kids can't play soccer.

Soccer at Avenue 53 in Coachella is a life line. "I'd say a good 40-50% of our lives consists of soccer," said soccer player Arturo Gutierrez Jr. He said the sport keeps kids off the streets. "It's something that's kept me off the streets like you said or from a bad neighborhood," Gutierrez explained.

However the league said its' water bill keeps going higher and higher. "So the water bill increased drastically from one month to the next, even though she's tried to decrease the water usage. She's only watered for one day yes, one day no, and then she's reduced it for less minutes, and still it's been the highest bill she's gotten so far," the daughter of Alma Aceves translated. Aceves is the president of the league. She said this September, the bill jumped to $5,200. League leaders said it's been going up every month now for most of the year. Aceves wonders how much higher it can go, and is confused.

"When she saw the bill, she physically felt bad. She felt ill. She was very surprised that it wasn't what she expected because throughout the process of reducing the water usage, it became twice as high," Aceves' daughter said.

The City of Coachella said the league is just paying for what it's using, and there is not a leak. "We did pull the meter and we found there is not a leak. However, they are watering everyday during that billing cycle that was questioned, and we even saw there was watering up to five hours at a time," said Public Works Director Maritza Martinez.

But the league's president said that's impossible because they have been cutting back. "So she did use a lot of water during the summer days, it was very hot. But September was when she reduced the water to 12 minutes in the morning, 12 minutes at night. One day yes, one day no," the daughter of Aceves said.

A parent said the league has already increased registration fees to $40 to cover the bills. The problem is some families can't afford it. "We have a lot of people working in the fields more than 12 hours, seven days a week, and the only chance to get someday off or fun times is when they come to the soccer fields," said Victor Alcantara, a parent and soccer coach.

The president wants the city to give them a break. "All she wants is a fair treatment for the league to have enough money. Enough money left over to really accommodate them to allow them to play on the field. It's really hard and for being a non-profit organization she would like the help," Aceves daughter told KMIR News.

So what about October? The city said it did check the meter and it appears the league has reduced water usage. The league hasn't gotten the October bill yet, but it will hopefully be more affordable.