Local Teacher Returns To Classroom After Being Shot In Las Vegas Shooting

After being shot during the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, a local high school teacher is back in the classroom with a different kind of lesson for her students. A lesson they probably won't find in any textbook.

Alexis Arias is celebrating her tenth year as a teacher. Her colleagues describe her hard working and committed to her students While she was lucky enough to survive the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, she is painfully aware that many did not. After she heard the shooting, Arias dropped to the ground.

"I associate that reaction with some of the training I've had for active shooters. One of the tips has always been, if you can't find somewhere to hide right away, if there's an active shooter in your presence, get down," said Arias.

It wasn't long before Arias felt the sting of a bullet fracturing her pelvic bone.

"I got shot within the first minute of being down on the ground...it was just kind of this surreal experience where you know it happened, I sensed that it was happening, I sensed that I got shot and I kept shouting maybe fifteen times. 'I've been shot, I've been shot," Arias said.

She took cover under a bleacher with other concert goers. But she knew she couldn't stay there long.

"I turned over onto my back and I said, 'please pull me out.' I remember begging them. 'Please stop, please stop, I've been shot," said Arias.

Several people came to her aid and stopped the bleeding by tying a shirt and belt around her leg. Less than a month later, Arias is back in the classroom, giving her comfort and peace that no doctor or pain reliever could come close to giving her.

"To be happy in my classroom is something I really needed," Arias said. "My kids of course, my family of course make me happy, but a part of my role in life is being a teacher to my students. So I needed to return to all of my roles. And this being at the very top of the list, was important to me. To get back and continue my life."

Arias will ask each one of her students to commit 58 random acts of kindness, one act for each of the lives lost during the shooting. It can be as simple as opening a door or simply paying a nice compliment to someone. It is her way of honoring those who lost their lives while teaching her students a valuable lesson. Sometimes you can take a horrific event like the shooting in Las Vegas, and use it as fuel to make the world a better place.