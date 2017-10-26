Sales Tax Proposal Stirs Controversy in Palm Springs

California Highway Patrol is calling this a very difficult morning as they can confirm three fatalities, and a little girl serious injured in a crash near Desert Center.
Coachella sheriff's Deputy David Solis, who was shot earlier this year while chasing a fleeing suspect, has returned to work full- time, the sheriff's department said Thursday.
A man already facing DUI charges stemming from a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed one of his passengers and injured several others was charged Wednesday in an amended complaint with gross vehicular manslaughter.
