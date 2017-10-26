Sales Tax Proposal Stirs Controversy in Palm Springs

In less than two weeks, Palm Springs voters will decide the fate of a controversial tax proposal. It's called Measure D, and it would raise the sales tax by half a cent. The city said it needs the money to maintain services in Palm Springs, but opponents claim it's just another tax-payer rip off.

Driving through Palm Springs, it is hard to miss the signs supporting Measure D. Even mailboxes are jammed with pro-Measure D fliers. Even the Palm Springs Police Chief, Bryan Reyes, can be seen in commercials on TV expressing his support for the sales tax. "Measure D will pay for more police on the streets, prevent crime rate and gang violence," Chief Reyes said in the commercial.

However, opponents of the tax don't believe it. "All of the things they say it's going to do is really not what it's for," said Robert Stone, who is a candidate for Palm Springs City Council. Opponents of Measure D have spent virtually nothing on advertisements compared to those who support it. Stone wrote the ballot argument against it. "It is because the pension and health care benefits that the city needs to pay every year are going up by about $6.5 million and they want the tax to pay for that," Stone said about why he is against the increased sales tax.

Six and a half million dollars is about what the city said it will bring in to general fund every year. "All of the general fund expenditures, which include police and fire, which I indicated was over 50%, pension obligations come out of that also. All of those things from the general fund are affected by the revenues that we create," said City Manager David Ready.

If Measure D passes, a $100 purse would cost an extra $.50, but for a $50,000 car, it would cost an extra $250. "Nobody likes a sales tax increase," said Joy Meredith a business owner and supporter of Measure D. "I don't expect it to be a problem because it is only a half percent," Meredith explained.

City Manager David Ready argued this is a narrow window for a tax like this. He said if it is not approved in the city of Palm Springs, Riverside County could implement a similar tax, but the money would not stay in Palm Springs.