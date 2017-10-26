Coachella Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty Returns to Work, Honored by City

California Highway Patrol is calling this a very difficult morning as they can confirm three fatalities, and a little girl serious injured in a crash near Desert Center.
A man already facing DUI charges stemming from a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed one of his passengers and injured several others was charged Wednesday in an amended complaint with gross vehicular manslaughter.
Coachella sheriff's Deputy David Solis, who was shot earlier this year while chasing a fleeing suspect, has returned to work full- time, the sheriff's department said Thursday.
