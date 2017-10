Three Dead, One Seriously Injured in Fiery Desert Center Crash

California Highway Patrol is calling this a very difficult morning as they can confirm three fatalities, and a little girl serious injured in a crash near Desert Center.

It happened around 5:45 AM Thursday. Officers say a tractor trailer truck was parked in the emergency lane, but that driver was outside of his vehicle at the time. That's when a second tractor trailer truck came along, veering off the roadway and colliding with the parked truck.

The driver, and one passenger in the second truck did not survive, as well as the truck driver standing outside. The little girl was inside of the second truck and was airlifted to Riverside County Regional with serious injuries.

Right now, there's no word on what caused the second truck to weer off the roadway but the fatal crash has now opened way into a major investigation. Crews are working to clean up the debris, while police investigate.