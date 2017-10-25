Doctor Helps After Disaster in Puerto Rico

Doctor Mona Khanna, better known as Dr. Mona, heard about Hurricane Maria, she knew she would be helping people in Puerto Rico, "I was watching the Weather Channel and and I noticed that it was severe and all of the warnings were there so I knew it would be a big one."

She's been responding to disaster zones for over 20 years.

It's the strongest hurricane to make landfall in nearly 100 years still, when she arrived people told her something that's stayed with her since, "We get hurricanes all the time, so our guard was down we didn't realize that this one would be different," adding that conditions were made worse because of the lack of basic utilities, "what struck us most when we first arrived in Puerto Rico was the lack of electricity and everything was shut down people couldn't get money out of the ATMs, the clinics were shut down they couldn't get their medications refilled they couldn't see their doctors,"

She says she and a team of medical volunteers got right to work, setting up tents right outside the hospital to provide support to an overwhelmed emergency department, "Because so many people flooding into the hospitals after this happened."

In just under two weeks they treated about 500 patients suffering from all sorts of maladies and while everyone there was special, there was one who stood out.

"There was this one 95-year-old woman who had a hip fracture and you know that it had to be devastatingly but she maintained such a cheerful attitude because perhaps she knew such a cheerful attitude because she knew that perhaps there were people that were less fortunate than even her." says Dr. Mona.

When Tency Fumero heard about a local doctor who helped so many in need in her native Puerto Rico, she had to say thank you.

"I have all of my family there and it's very hard for me and I think it's more hard for the people can see all the disaster, I'm very glad people like you exist," says Tency.

Dr. Mona was surprised and happy to meet Tency and her little daughter Jency.