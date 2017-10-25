Home Severely Damaged by Fire in Indio

According to Cal Fire, around 2:45 PM, a fire broke out in the back of a house on Faye Street. The cause is unknown at this time but a family with two adults and four children live here.

Red Cross is expected to arrive because they will have to leave the home. Power has been turned off and there's about $10,000 worth of damage to the home.

There's extensive smoke damage to a back room and there's fire damage in the back wall of the home.