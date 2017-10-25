Border Patrol Continues to Have Narcotics-Related Arrests at Checkpoints

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint and Highway 111 checkpoint, arrested two men for smuggling narcotics on two separate events on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 11:30 am, when a 67-year- old man approached the checkpoint on Highway 86 in a white, 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle and referred it to secondary for further examination.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents further inspected the vehicle and discovered 22 packages hidden inside the gas tank. The substance within the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 25.96 pounds and had an estimated street value of $90,877. The man, a Mexican citizen, vehicle, and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:40 pm, when a 51-year- old man approached the checkpoint on Highway 111 in a gray, 2004 Saturn Ion. Agents directed the driver to secondary inspection for a closer examination.

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the passenger of the vehicle. Agents conducted a pat down to the passenger and discovered two packages strapped to the man’s upper thighs. The substance of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 2.23 pounds with an estimated street value of $7,805. The man, a United States citizen, and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Through Aug. 31, of fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,880 pounds of methamphetamine.