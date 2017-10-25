Palm Springs Police Investigate Double Stabbing

Palm Springs Police say two men were stabbed just after two this morning near the intersection of Ramon Road and Sunrise Way. Police shut down the intersection for several hours while they investigated the incident.

One of the victims collapsed in the roadway while the other victim managed to make his way to a local hospital. Investigators say both victims suffered serious injuries as a result of the stabbing. One of those victims was in surgery early Wednesday morning to get treated for those injuries.

Police say they are actively searching for several suspects they believe are involved but right now there are no descriptions of those suspects available. Police say a knife was found at the scene but they aren't confirming if it was the weapon used in the incident.

Police also taped off parts of the Ralph's parking lot and an area in front of GameStop where the investigation continued throughout the morning.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call them immediately.