Police: Armed Man Attempts to Rob Woman in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery in Palm Desert Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. in the parking lot of Smart and Final and Chase Bank on Highway 111 in Palm Desert. According to Sgt. Francisco Velasco, a man held out a firearm and demanded money from a woman.

Police have not released a description of the man, but they say he fled on foot. Law enforcement has been unable to find him.

There were no injuries and nothing was taken from the woman.

The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information, you're asked to call the Palm Desert Police Department at 760-836-1600.