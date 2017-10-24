Little Boy Saved By Sheriff's Deputy Off Dialysis

For the Castleberry family, Monday, October 23, 2017 was a day years in the making. Three-year-old Matthew Caslteberry proudly waved goodbye as he left Loma Linda University Children's Hospital after a final procedure to remove the catheter that allowed him to get dialysis.

While he was still a little groggy from a procedure, it may take a while for him to understand that he's leaving a place he's spent most of his life for good, thanks to a lifesaving kidney donation from Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Alicia Lopez.

Matthew's mom Angelina, says she never stopped believing, "All of the millions of prayers that have been sent out have been answered, it's been amazing and here we are and we're done this is it no more."

When Angelina, an RSO deputy at the time, was still pregnant with him and his twin sister, doctors discovered Matthew had a kidney valve disorder and many complications, 14 surgeries later, doctors told the family it didn't look good for Matthew. His only chance at life would get a kidney transplant.

Deputy Lopez, her former colleague remembers the sad news, "That's what she was told she's like your son's not going to make it."

Matthew was so sick Angelina quit her job to care for him but the bond she formed with Deputy Lopez ended up saving his life. Deputy Lopez turned out to be a rare perfect match. A better match than his mom.

Deputy Lopez says the journey from secretly getting tested to becoming a match has been rewarding, "I'm back to work and we're moving forward and he's now lost the training wheels on the kidney. I'm blessed and honored to be a part of his journey,"

Angelina finds it hard to express how much this day means to her and her family.

She says she has no doubt a higher power put Deputy Lopez in her life to become her son's guardian angel, "The miracle that we witnessed, I mean we lived out this miracle it's you know and it happened and they're real and I'm just you know so grateful, so grateful."

Deputy Lopez risked everything to give a family who was counting days many tomorrows with their son.

"Because of her he gets a fourth birthday, he gets a third Christmas, he gets a first day of school, he gets t-ball, he gets a future," says Angelina.

When asked what she wishes for Matthew, Deputy Lopez simply answers, "I just hope that he embraces life."