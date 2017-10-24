Indio Teacher Injured in Vegas Shooting Returns to School

A Indio teacher who was injured in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting is back at school Tuesday.
Desert Sands Unified School District superintendent Scott Bailey tweeted a photo with Alexis Arias Tuesday morning.
Arias attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. She was shot in the upper thigh, her pelvis was cracked and her husband applied pressure as Arias, her husband and her cousin rushed for cover as bullets rained down from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
She was rushed to Sunrise Medical Center, just a couple miles away from the shooting.
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told Joseph Orbeso's parents Gilbert and Corina Mallari, their son shot his friend Rachel Nguyen and then killed himself. The couple had been missing since July after going for a hike in Joshua Tree. They say they were shocked at the lack of context in the release because it made it look like the killing was premeditated. They say the sheriff's department told them their son did it to put an end to their suffering and ar...
A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination.
