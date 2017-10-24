Indio Teacher Injured in Vegas Shooting Returns to School

A Indio teacher who was injured in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting is back at school Tuesday.

Desert Sands Unified School District superintendent Scott Bailey tweeted a photo with Alexis Arias Tuesday morning.

Arias attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. She was shot in the upper thigh, her pelvis was cracked and her husband applied pressure as Arias, her husband and her cousin rushed for cover as bullets rained down from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

She was rushed to Sunrise Medical Center, just a couple miles away from the shooting.