Hippo hooray! Zoo's Fiona watches as couple gets engaged - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Hippo hooray! Zoo's Fiona watches as couple gets engaged

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.

A snapshot shared on Instagram shows the hippo underwater with her face near the glass, watching as Nick Kelble got down on one knee in front of her with a ring box for his smiling girlfriend, Hayley Roll.

Roll accepted the proposal and shared the photos earlier this month, noting that she and her fiance are glad the hippo was part of their special day.

Fiona was born premature in January, weighing only about 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 500 pounds (227 kilograms).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Body found is missing Texas toddler; father says she choked

    Body found is missing Texas toddler; father says she choked

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-10-25 01:48:24 GMT
    The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child's body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.
    The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child's body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.

  • Joshua Tree National Park

    EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Joshua Tree Hiker Found Dead Say Son Killed Friend and Himself to End Suffering

    EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Joshua Tree Hiker Found Dead Say Son Killed Friend and Himself to End Suffering

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:33:37 GMT

    The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told Joseph Orbeso's parents Gilbert and Corina Mallari, their son shot his friend Rachel Nguyen and then killed himself. The couple had been missing since July after going for a hike in Joshua Tree. They say they were shocked at the lack of context in the release because it made it look like the killing was premeditated. They say the sheriff's department told them their son did it to put an end to their suffering and ar...

    The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told Joseph Orbeso's parents Gilbert and Corina Mallari, their son shot his friend Rachel Nguyen and then killed himself. The couple had been missing since July after going for a hike in Joshua Tree. They say they were shocked at the lack of context in the release because it made it look like the killing was premeditated. They say the sheriff's department told them their son did it to put an end to their suffering and ar...

  • California company recalls vegetables over listeria fears

    California company recalls vegetables over listeria fears

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-10-24 17:41:46 GMT

    A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination. 

    A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination. 

Powered by Frankly