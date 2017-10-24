Stepfather of Carson Daly, Richard Caruso, Passes Away

Carson Daly has suffered another loss in the family. His step father, Richard "Richie" Caruso, has passed away just five weeks after his mother passed away from an unexpected heart attack.

Carson, the host of Today Show and The Voice host, issued the following statement on his Instagram page: Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero. He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.