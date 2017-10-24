Border Patrol Arrests Man with Sexual Assault Warrant

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a Mexican citizen, who illegally entered the United States Tuesday morning.

At 4:09 a.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately a half mile east of the Calexico Port of Entry, observed a man illegally enter the United States by scaling over the international boundary fence.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Calexico Station for processing. Once there, record checks identified the man as Miguel Jimenez-Araujo, had been previously deported from the United States in May 2004. Furthermore, records checks revealed Jimenez had been convicted of Re-Entry After Deportation on August 22, 2005, for which he served 27 months in prison.

Jimenez also has an unresolved one-million- dollar felony warrant from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault. “This individual was a convicted felon with an active warrant for a sexual assault attempting to sneak into this country undetected” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

“The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are this country’s first line of defense against threats like this.” Jimenez, a 37-year- old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry- After-Removal.