Jurupa Valley

Jurupa Valley Lumber Yard Fire Grows to Five Acres

Photo Credit: John Welsh - Riverside County Photo Credit: John Welsh - Riverside County
Jurupa Valley, CA -

A brush fire that broke out at a Jurupa Valley lumber yard Tuesday grew to five acres over the course of the morning and prompted authorities to close roads and partially evacuate a county animal shelter.

The blaze that broke out at 7:10 a.m. near Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street was being fought by more than 150 firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department, the cities of Riverside and Corona and March Air Reserve Base. Two helicopters, four water tenders and two bulldozers were also dispatched.

As of 11 a.m., the fire was 10 percent contained, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Road closures included Van Buren Boulevard, south of Clay Street, and Van Buren between Jurupa Avenue and Clay Street. The fire also took down some power lines in the area, with just under 100 Southern California Edison customers affected, according to an online SCE outage map.

Animals usually kept in outdoor enclosures at the nearby Riverside County Animal Shelter were evacuated ``to a secondary location,'' Newman said. The shelter will be closed for at least 24 hours while fire crews tend to the blaze.

Residents in the area were advised to stay indoors, with drift smoke expected near the scene.

