California company recalls vegetables over listeria fears

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) - A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination.

Mann Packing of Salinas says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the products. The recall was ordered last week after random testing in Canada turned up a single positive result for listeria.

The vegetables have "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 through Oct. 20.

The recalled brands are: Signature Farms products sold at Albertsons; Archer Farms products sold at Target; kohlrabi salad blends sold at Trader Joe's; several varieties of broccoli and cauliflower sold at Walmart; and at least 30 Mann branded bags of veggies.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

    EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Joshua Tree Hiker Found Dead Say Son Killed Friend and Himself to End Suffering

    The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told Joseph Orbeso's parents Gilbert and Corina Mallari, their son shot his friend Rachel Nguyen and then killed himself. The couple had been missing since July after going for a hike in Joshua Tree. They say they were shocked at the lack of context in the release because it made it look like the killing was premeditated. They say the sheriff's department told them their son did it to put an end to their suffering and ar...

    A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination. 

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child's body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.
