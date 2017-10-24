Two-Alarm Mobile Home Fire Burns in Cathedral City

A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday around 9:20 AM at the Desert Sands Mobile Home Park on Via Grande near Date Palm Drive and 33rd Avenue in Cathedral City.

Fire crews from Palm Springs and Cathedral City responded to the fire, as well as Cathedral City police.

It is unknown what caused the fire to ignite, but according to a neighbor, the fire started at the home of two male occupants. Both males were able to evacuate without injury. A cat inside the home did struggle to make it out, but fire crews were able to successfully revive the animal.

As of 10:10 AM, crews were able to extinguish the flames completely. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.