You Have Until Midnight to Register for the November 7 Election Online

We're two weeks away from the November 7 elections for Palm Springs City Council and other local elections.

Are you registered to vote?

As a reminder, November 7, 2017 is what's called a consolidated general election, so it's not countywide. For more information on how the local election impacts you, visit voteinfo.net. Many areas in the county may not be included in this election, but for Palm Springs residents, there are two seats up for grabs on city council, plus measures on the ballot.

The deadline to register is tonight at 11:59 p.m., just before midnight.

To register to vote, visit registertovote.ca.gov. The online application process is easy and allows residents to register in different languages.

If you have questions about if you already are registered to vote, visit voterstatus.sos.gov. At this website, you will need a driver license number and the last four digits of your social security number to verify your registration status.

For a look at the sample ballot of the Palm Springs consolidated general election, and more information on the election, visit this website HERE.