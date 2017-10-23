Border Patrol Arrests Active “Sureño” Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an active “Sureño” gang member west of Calexico Friday evening after he illegally entered the U.S.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately six miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry observed a man illegally enter the United States by scaling over the international boundary fence.

Story: Border Patrol Discover Meth in Gas Tank

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing. Once there, record checks revealed that the man had been previously deported and met the guidelines for prosecution after re-entry. During a sworn statement, the man admitted that he was an active gang member of the “Sureño” gang.

Story: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

“The main purpose of Border Patrol agents is to protect this country,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “This arrest illustrates the dangers our agents face when apprehending people who enter the country illegally. If people like this are not detected and arrested at the border, they become free to wreak havoc on our most vulnerable communities.”

The man, a 40-year- old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry- After-Removal.