Tour Bus Crash: One Year Later

13 bodies lined up along the highway. Many others on board were injured. Some seriously. They were a long way from home, but right in our backyard. It happened on Sunday, October 23, 2016 on the 10 freeway just west of Indian Canyon Drive.

The US Holiday bus was heading back to Los Angeles from the Red Earth Casino in Thermal. At 5:17 am the bus slammed into a big rig.

"This is the first collision of this magnitude, and this horrific that I have ever seen in my career. There are not enough words to describe what was out there that day," said California Highway Patrol Captain Laura Quattlebaum. "Once the sun came up and you could really see the totality of the horrific collision that's when it just really hits you."

Exactly what happened that day is not entirely clear. The National Transportation Safety Board did not list a cause in it's preliminary report. There were no tire marks to indicate the bus driver used the brakes at all. Investigators believe he may have fallen asleep.

"Fatigue was a factor with both parties," said Quattlebaum.

Traffic breaks on the freeway during work with power lines could have been factor. Several victims' family members are still reeling from the loss of their loved ones.

"During the day I was finding out I was hoping it wasn't true, until I saw her. And it was true. She had passed away," said Armindo L. Paz, the brother of Rosa Ruiz who died in the crash.

It was supposed to be a time to unwind. Instead, Rosa Ruiz was killed in the crash.

"All the time I used to take her with me. And when I got to that place now, where I used to take her with me, she's not there. So I always remember her, every time," said Paz.

Armindo and Rosa would go to the casino together. And together, they shared fond memories.

"I took her too. When I used to go work in the casino, I took her with me. So she was so happy. You can tell she called every friend and told them she was with her brother. And she was happy. Anytime I took her with me, every time I took her, she forgot about everything. She just wanted to be with me," said Paz.

Several of the survivors and the victims' families are suing Caltrans, Riverside County, the city of Palm Springs and the city of Desert Hot Springs, alleging the entities did not provide adequate lighting during the electrical line work being done by Southern California Edison crews. The families are also suing the estate of the bus driver and the driver of the big rig, Bruce Guilford. Giulford is now under arrest, accused of vehicular manslaughter. The narrative changing from a year ago. Initially, he was described as a hero.

"What a man. He was injured himself, he got out of the truck and helped others," said former taxi driver David Hirschfield.

After the crash, Hirschfield took Guilford to a motel. On the way over he noticed something strange.

"He stuttered a lot. He seemed quite nervous. He mentioned that he was scared of retaliation from the family members of the deceased," said Hirschfield, who also noticed something about Guilford's physical state.

"He looked like he hadn't slept in days. He was just exhausted," said Hirschfield.

A year later, a memorial stands in the spot where 13 people lost their lives. Meanwhile their family members are till searching for answers.