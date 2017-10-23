Palm Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Gun, Drugs Possession

A man pleaded not guilty Monday to weapon and drug possession charges stemming from the discovery of a gun, ammunition and drugs in his home by police investigating his claim that he was came under fire during a home invasion robbery in Palm Springs.

Dewayne Jones, 43, told police that on Aug. 14, someone fired two shots at him during a robbery at his home, said Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson. As police investigated the robbery call, they found that "Jones possessed video surveillance of the incident that he was concealing from investigators," the sergeant alleged.

Story: Veterans and Law Enforcement Honored at Patriot Weekend

Officers obtained a search warrant to get hold of that footage, which showed him with a gun, which he was not allowed to own due to prior convictions, Hutchinson said.

Story: Police Sweep Targeting Cathedral City Gang Leads to Arrests, Gun Seizures

Police investigated further and searched Jones' home, where they found "a loaded 9mm handgun, 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 207 grams of marijuana believed to be packaged for sales, $5,800 in cash and a methamphetamine pipe," according to Hutchinson.

Jones was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning last month, but was released the following day after posting $20,000 bail.

At his arraignment Monday morning, Jones' bail was increased to $290,000. He will return to court Nov. 1 for a felony settlement conference.