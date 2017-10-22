Police Release Sketch of Boy Found Dead on Galveston Beach

Police release a sketch of a boy who they say was found dead on a Texas beach Friday.

The boy is described as between the ages of three to five years old with a slender build and black hair, brown eyes. An artist rendered a sketch of the child to help police with the investigation.

Galveston Police tell KPRC this is an extremely unusual case and the circumstances surrounding the death "grow more suspicious during the investigation." Authorities say no one has reported a missing child in the area.

The body of the mysterious boy was found Friday when a person was walking on the beach, according to police.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the boy.

