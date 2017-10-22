Police Discover Child's Body Near Home Where Girl Was Sent Outside for 'Not Drinking Milk'

Police in Richardson, Texas say they have discovered the body of a small child near the home of missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, the little girl sent outside by her father for "not drinking her milk."

The story has received national attention ever since her disappearance on October 7.

Police said during a press conference Sunday morning, a body was discovered in a culvert late Sunday morning. A positive identification has not been made, but police say they presume this is the body of Sherin.

Her adoptive father told investigators he sent the young girl outside for not drinking her milk around 3 a.m. on October 7. He also told police coyotes frequent the area behind the home. He told police he went outside again 15 minutes later and she was gone. He did not report her missing until 8 a.m., according to police, and that's when an Amber Alert was issued in Texas.

Wesley Mathews has been charged with child endangerment. According to NBC DFW, he was freed after posting bond. NBC DFW also reports a washer and dryer were among 47 items seized from the family's home. Police have said the father claims he did laundry before reporting his daughter missing.

Sherin was adopted by the Mathews family last year from India, according to NBC DFW. Wesley Mathews and his wife have a biological daughter, who police say has been placed in foster care following the disappearance of Sherin.

No new arrests have been made.