Football Game Canceled in Desert Hot Springs After Pregame Brawl

Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.
A multi-agency sweep targeting a Cathedral City gang led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons Thursday.
A woman who was shot and wounded Thursday night in Desert Hot Springs was taken to a Wells Fargo bank parking lot in Palm Springs before help was called.
