Football Game Canceled in Desert Hot Springs After Pregame Brawl

It was senior night in Desert Hot Springs as the Golden Eagles were set to take on Coachella Valley High School.

Just before the game began, a fight broke out in the stands between a group of fans. Players for Desert Hot Springs were seen in the mix after leaving the field level and jumping the fence.

It is unclear what caused the fight to break out, but it is confirmed one of the players involved was detained, but not arrested. The player was eventually released into the custody of his parents.

KMIR did receive a statement from the principal who said, "I made the difficult decision to cancel the game in the best interest of security for our students and spectators after several incidents broke out prior to the game.