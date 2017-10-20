The Palm Desert Torch Relay for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Over the past fifteen years, The Torch Relay has expanded to reach more cities and raise more funds to touch the lives of children in need of lifesaving medical care around the country.
In 2016, The Torch Relay for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raised over $950,000 for more than twenty children’s hospitals along the route, bringing the event’s fundraising total to over $12.5 million since 2002!
Membership Levels
The Torch Relay for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) is excited to offer three unique corporate sponsorship opportunities for this year’s event. All levels include the opportunity to showcase your company’s logo at each Torch Relay for CMNH event, as well as on the individual t-shirts that are provided to participants.
All Corporate Sponsors are also invited to attend The Torch Relay’s “Torchbearer Weekend” where top participant fundraisers and sponsors gather together for an exciting weekend-long event to celebrate the collective contributions that each group has made to children’s hospitals nationwide. Invited guests enjoy complimentary accommodations as well as a wide variety of events, culminating with a festive and heartwarming retrospective that looks back at the previous fall’s Torch Relay and the miracles that were made possible.
Platinum Sponsor ($15,000)
Gold Sponsor ($7,500)
Silver Sponsor ($5,000)
To Become a 2017 Corporate Sponsor, or for More Information, Please Contact Scott Weisz at (407) 206-6211, or via email at scott@torch-relay.org.
