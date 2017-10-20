Rancho Mirage Embezzlement Suspects Surrender to Authorities

A former city of Rancho Mirage employee and her sister-in-law were charged with embezzlement and conspiracy Tuesday for allegedly taking nearly $80,000 in municipal funds for their personal use.

Sandra Johnson, 50, and Brandi Perry, 40, are accused of using Johnson's position as the city's senior manager for the Building and Safety Code Compliance Division to siphon the funds over the course of more than two years.

Friday, Sandra Johnson surrendered to authorities and was booked into the jail in Banning for embezzlement by a public officer and conspiracy. Brandi Perry surrendered at Riverside Superior Court and posted bail for embezzlement and conspiracy. Johnson resigned from the city several months ago following a sheriff's department investigation.

According to an arrest warrant declaration, Johnson was allowed to authorize expenses for code enforcement work. She and Perry allegedly opened an account for a company called "Brandi Perry DBA Perry Property Preservation," which charged the city for "abatement work" that investigators say never occurred. Invoices for deposits into the Perry Property Preservation account were "falsified," with the city charged for "services not performed," the declaration states.

The criminal complaint details 65 separate occasions between March 27, 2015, and May 12 of this year in which Johnson is alleged to have falsified invoices for abatement work that was supposed to be performed by the shell company. Amounts on the invoices vary, but were generally under $2,000 each, according to the complaint.

Perry allegedly filed federal tax returns in 2015 and 2016 indicating that the company received income from the city of Rancho Mirage. Johnson was also captured in security camera photos making ATM withdrawals from the Perry Property Preservation account, the declaration alleges.

An arraignment date has not yet been set for either woman.