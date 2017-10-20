Woman Fatally Shot in Desert Hot Springs

A woman was shot in Desert Hot Springs and died en route to the hospital in Palm Springs, police reported today.

The unidentified victim was shot at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 10700 block of Cactus Drive, in the proximity of Wardman Park, said DHS Deputy Chief Jim Henson.

An acquaintance attempted to drive the woman to a hospital, but only got as far as the 5200 block of Ramon Road before she died of her injuries, Henson said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, and no suspect information was released. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Corinn Lindsey at (760) 329-2904, ext. 378.



