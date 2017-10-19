Tacheva Music Festival Moves To Indio

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes announced today at her state of the city address that the Tacheva Block Party Music Festival is moving from Palm Springs to Indio.

The announcement comes at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino where 400 civic leaders got the news from the mayor.

"Tacheva,Yes, Tacheva is coming to Indio," Holmes said.

For the past five years, local bands from throughout the desert compete at Tacheva for a chance at $3,000 dollars and the opportunity to play at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella.

"This village is getting bigger and bigger," Holmes said.

The event will be held in downtown Indio near the intersection of Miles and Smurr.

"I'm looking forward to any kind of festivals, any kind of things that will bring people into the area," said Indio resident and business owner Bill Tanghe.

Coachella and Stagecoach bring throngs to the nearby polo grounds. But sometimes downtown Indio has a bit of a sleepy image. Events like the annual tamale festival do draw crowds, but times have been better. Now, some see Tacheva as a turn around for the 87 year old city.

"Indio is not an unsafe place, it's not a barrio. It's not the end of the world. It's a place where a lot of activities are and where a lot of potential is," said Tanghe.