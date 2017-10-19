President Trump's border wall models take shape in San Diego

A multi-agency sweep targeting a Cathedral City gang led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons Thursday.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Palm Springs, then fleeing after police questioned him, was arrested by Palm Springs police in Texas Wednesday.
A 19-year-old was charged today with robbing a Cathedral City gas station at knifepoint, a day after pleading guilty and being sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for a string of other Coachella Valley holdups.
