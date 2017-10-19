Two Suspects Arrested for Multiple Commercial Burglaries in Palm Desert

During the month of September 2017, deputies from the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit began an investigation regarding multiple commercial burglaries that occurred at a business located in the 40-000 block of Harris Lane, in the city of Palm Desert.

During the course of this investigation deputies were able to identify two suspects. A search warrant was authored and served at a residence located in the 32-000 block of San Timoteo Road, located within the city of Redlands. The search warrant resulted in additional stolen property, evidence related to the commercial burglaries, a firearm, and suspected methamphetamine.

44-year-old, Marcos Iglesias, and 26-year-old, Allie Tilghman, both residents of Redlands were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning for commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, violation of probation, and other related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Letterly at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836-1689.