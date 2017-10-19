Police Confirm One Injured in Overnight Shooting in Desert Hot Springs

On Thursday, at approximately 1:46 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Hacienda / Calle Las Tiendes for a report of shots in the area.

Officers located the victim in the 68100 block of Calle Las Tiendes. The victim, a male adult, had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

No further information is available at this time.