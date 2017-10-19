One-Acre Brush Fire Breaks Out in North Palm Springs

A multi-agency sweep targeting a Cathedral City gang led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons Thursday.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Palm Springs, then fleeing after police questioned him, was arrested by Palm Springs police in Texas Wednesday.
Indio Police Department are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Jackson Street, and an attempted robbery at Domino's Pizza.
