One-Acre Brush Fire Breaks Out in North Palm Springs

A brush fire broke out Thursday in North Palm Springs, near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Palm Drive, but was contained by firefighters a few hours later.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m., and about two dozen county and Palm Springs city fire crews were battling the flames, with help from a helicopter, water tender and bulldozer, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of noon, the fire had blackened about one acre and was moving at a moderate rate of spread in medium brush, with no structural damage or injuries reported, she said. Firefighters had the blaze contained at 1:25 PM. Crews were expected to remain on scene well into the evening for mop up