Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend in Palm Springs Arrested in Texas

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Palm Springs, then fleeing after police questioned him, was arrested by Palm Springs police in Texas Wednesday.

James Beushausen, 34, is accused in the shooting death of Jaylynn Amanda Keith, 27, who was found at around 10 a.m. March 15 with a gunshot to the head inside the bathtub of the Belardo Road apartment they shared.

Beushausen, who ``abruptly quit his job'' and moved to McAllen, Texas after being questioned by detectives, allegedly told police and Keith's family members differing stories regarding her death, including that she had committed suicide. Forensic analysis of the scene showed that the shooting could not have occurred that way, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

Further investigation also showed that Keith was planning on leaving Beushausen and had been involved in ``an altercation'' with him on the morning of March 14, the declaration states. Keith told family members that Beushausen had become ``psycho crazy'' during the altercation and was afraid that things would go ``physically bad'' when she told him she wanted to break up.

Beushausen was described in court documents as ``a gun enthusiast, who was familiar with firearms.'' He allegedly had his gun outside of his gun safe during his argument with Keith, adding to her fears for her safety, according to the declaration.

She intended on telling him she wanted to leave ``when he sobered up'' and had already made arrangements with family and friends for another living situation. The declaration states that she had no history of depression or suicidal thoughts.

On the morning Keith's body was discovered, Beushausen also allegedly displayed abnormal behavior at his workplace, arriving late and leaving early, which coworkers told police was unusual as he was known as a ``stickler for time.''

Concerned that Beushausen's move to McAllen, a town just north of the Mexican border, would lead to him fleeing the country, Palm Springs detectives traveled to Texas this week to apprehend him.

Palm Springs investigators, along with officers from the McAllen Police Department, took Beushausen into custody ``without incident'' in the parking lot of a shopping center in McAllen, Sgt. William Hutchinson said. Beushausen is being held in the McAllen Police Department jail on $1 million bail. He will be extradited to California ``in the near future,'' Hutchinson said.

In addition to murder, Beushausen is also charged with two counts of possessing assault weapons, in connection with two rifles that investigators found at his home.