Police Sweep Targeting Cathedral City Gang Leads to Arrests, Gun Seizures

A multi-agency sweep targeting a Cathedral City gang led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons Thursday.

Members of the Cathedral City Police Department's gang unit and other law enforcement agencies took part in ``Operation Desert Wolf II'' Thursday, which targeted members of the Barrio Dream Homes gang, ``who are believed to be involved in several violent street crimes that have occurred over a two-year period, Cathedral City Cmdr. Julio Luna said.

Starting at 5:30 a.m., officers served about a dozen search warrants in multiple Coachella Valley cities.

Five arrests were made and 13 illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, semi-auto handguns and revolvers, were seized, according to Luna.

The arrestees were:

-- Daniel Garcia, 22, arrested on suspicion of weapons possession,

possession of a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm;

-- Daniel Torres, 21, arrested on suspicion of a probation violation;

-- David Mares, 19, arrested on suspicion of weapons possession,

possession of high capacity magazines and a stolen firearm, and possession of

over 1,000 rifle rounds;

-- Damian Arangure, 27, arrested on suspicion of weapons possession with

a domestic violence conviction, possession of a loaded unregistered firearm

and being a gang member with a firearm; and

-- Mina Flores, 18, arrested on suspicion of possession of drug

paraphernalia.