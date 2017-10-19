Cathedral City Gang Sweep Results in Arrests, Illegal Weapons Seizures

A multi-agency sweep targeting a Cathedral City gang led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons Thursday.

Members of the Cathedral City Police Department's gang unit and other law enforcement agencies took part in ``Operation Desert Wolf II'' Thursday, which targeted members of the Barrio Dream Homes gang, ``who are believed to be involved in several violent street crimes that have occurred over a two-year period, Cathedral City Cmdr. Julio Luna said.

Starting at 5:30 a.m., officers served about a dozen search warrants in multiple Coachella Valley cities.

Five arrests were made and 13 illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, semi-auto handguns and revolvers, were seized, according to Luna.

The five people arrested were taken into custody on suspicion of weapons violations, probation violations and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their names were expected to be released later today.