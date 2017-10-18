"Me Too" Movement Goes Viral On Social Media

The movement was started ten years ago by a woman named Tarana Burke. It didn't get the same attention that it's getting today, but the hashtag "Me Too" has been given new life. All you have to do verify that is check your social media feed. Which one? All of them. Twitter, Facebook and everything in between. The hashtag "Me Too" is all over social media.

"It makes me feel empowered. It makes me feel like I have a voice, and I'm proud to scream as loud as I can to get it across and make other women feel like they can say the same thing," said College of the Desert student Jessica Smith.

Actress Alyssa Milano resuscitated the ten year old phrase when over the weekend when she encouraged all victims to post "Me Too" to demonstrate the cultural scope and magnitude of sexual assault.

"I've been through stuff that I haven't told my mom or a loved one. You know stuff has happened to me as a little girl. And I've kept it to myself," said College of the Desert student Eboni Dotson.

Celebrities, political figures and woman from all walks of life have taken to social media in a show of solidarity.

"Honestly, saying it our loud helped me with my healing process. So being able to say it and not be afraid, not having your chest concave every time you say 'Ive been raped' it helps with the healing process," said College of the Desert student Maria Lopez.

Men are also taking to social media in support of women who say "Me Too."

"For a lot of women a long time ago, they don't get the chance to expose this. So I'm thankful that somebody stepped up and made something happen about this," said Jamarcus Mathis.