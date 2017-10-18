Local figure skater pursues dream of competing in Olympics

10-year-old Bermuda Dunes figure skater August Perthus returned to Desert Ice Castle in Cathedral City with some shiny hardware after competing with the best in the region.

"I recently got back from the Regionals South Pacific and I came in second out of six boys." Perthus said.

"He started in the preliminary level which basically, if you want to look at it between where he's at and the Olympics, it's the first step on the ladder to reach the top." Perthus’s figure skating coach, Scott Driscoll, said.

With less than three years of training, August has won a silver medal.

"He was seven-years-old when I started to teach him and he was just a little kid who wanted to play and tell jokes." Driscoll explained. “But I started to see a lot of progress from him very quickly, which is very hard for little kids. Now for him to have gone from a little kid trying to go forward and backward two-and-a-half-years ago to a medalist in a regional championship, I've never seen it happen so fast."

"My favorite thing about figure skating is working with my coaches and Scott who is always great to me.” Perthus said. “Or a jump that I've been working so hard on and you finally land it, it's always a great satisfaction."

August is now one step closer to reaching his ultimate goal.

"The ultimate goal would be going to the Olympics or worlds." Perthus said.

"Is that something you want to do?” KMIR Sports reporter Amy Zimmer asked.

"That's actually my dream." Perthus said.

"Not everyone can pick this sport up very quickly or sometimes ever.” Driscoll said. “He's already doing this at ten and I do believe if he stays focused and works really hard, he could reach his dream."