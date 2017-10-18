Harvard rescinds 2014 medal awarded to Harvey Weinstein - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Harvard rescinds 2014 medal awarded to Harvey Weinstein

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University is rescinding a 2014 medal it awarded to Harvey Weinstein for his contributions to African American culture.

The school's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research decided to revoke the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Tuesday in light of allegations of sexual abuse against the movie mogul.

Weinstein was given the award in 2014 along with seven others, including Oprah Winfrey and Maya Angelou. It's considered Harvard's highest honor in the field of African and African American Studies.

The center's leaders said they stand with "the women who have courageously come forward" to fight for themselves and "all of those who have experienced similar abuse."

Weinstein was fired from the film company he started following allegations of sexual harassment and rape from more than three dozen women.

