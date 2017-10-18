`Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Actor Arrested at Palm Springs Hotel for Alleged Domestic Violence

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his work on TV's ``Buffy the Vampire Slayer,'' is free on $50,000 bail stemming from his arrest at a Palm Springs hotel for alleged domestic violence, police confirmed Wednesday.

Brendon was with his girlfriend in the bar of a hotel in the 180 block of East Palm Canyon Drive last Tuesday when the pair got into an argument and he allegedly pulled her arm and ``violently'' pulled her by her hair, Sgt. William Hutchinson said.

Hotel employees called police, who arrested the 46-year-old actor on suspicion of felony domestic violence and violating an active protective order. The order, which Hutchinson said was issued in another state, allowed him to be near the woman, but prohibited him from harassing, threatening, injuring or assaulting her, the sergeant said.

Brendon was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and was released on bail the following day, jail records show. He is due in court late next month.

It was not Brendon's first brush with the law. He has prior arrests for grand theft, resisting arrest, battery against a peace officer and vandalism in Los Angeles, Boise, Idaho, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his IMDB.com biography, and appeared twice on the ``Dr. Phil'' show to discuss his battle with alcoholism.

Brendon portrayed Xander Harris on ``Buffy the Vampire Slayer'' during the entirety of its seven-season run, which ended in 2003, and as Kevin Lynch on ``Criminal Minds'' from 2007 to 2014.

