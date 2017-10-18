Xavier Prep takes reins in DVL volleyball race

September 21, 2017 was a night Xavier Prep would not forget after dropping a five-set match to Palm Desert. Since then, the Aztecs and Saints have been neck and neck in the Desert Valley League race and both teams had their next meeting circled on their calendar.

Monday nights DVL first place determining match between the two schools started off by honoring Riley Rose Sherman who is fighting through a relapse of stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer. Xavier Prep and Palm Desert fans were out in full force to support the cause and teams. Xavier Prep took the first set 21-16. Aztecs fought back to take the second set 25-23. Saints were down most of the third set but rallied back to win 25- 23. It was all saints in the fourth set lead by freshman Sophia Callahan who finished the night with a double-double, 15 kills and 20 assists, to help Xavier Prep win in four sets and take first in the DVL.