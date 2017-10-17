Crosswalk Timer Raises Concerns After Pedestrian Death

The death of a man in Palm Springs this month is prompting questions about an intersection near the Mizell Senior Center.

76-year-old Dan Brown left the Mizell Senior Center on October 2nd for the last time.

"Several witnesses saw him cross the street as he always does, and he was hit by a car," said Richard Beanes, Brown's longtime friend.

Brown suffered from multiple sclerosis and had a heart valve issue. But Beanes, who had designated power of attorney over Brown, insists that Brown was in good enough health to be independent.

"He was able to do the same routine as he's always done. And he's done that for more than a year. Going from Windsor Court to Mizells," said Beanes.

There is debate over what caused Browns tragic death. Witnesses say Brown was within the crosswalk, others say he was not. Some say the driver ran a red light when he struck Brown. Others say the light was yellow. The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating the incident but did not immediately return my calls for more information. Other people who knew Brown say he was prone to being distracted.

"He sometimes got lost in his own world. He didn't always pay attention to things he should have been," Kevin Kido, a friend of Brown and a member of Mizell Senior Center.

So was brown at fault? Or is the crosswalk too quick as some have suggested. The cross walk at Sunrise Way and Ramon Road where Brown was killed takes 27 seconds from the time the count down begins to the time the hand stops blinking. Down the street at Vista Chino and Sunrise, it takes about 35 seconds, giving pedestrians an extra 8 seconds to cross the street.

"Many people have told the city to extend the light. But it has not been done. They say that it's been constantly ignored. And so that's an issue of safety I think for many people that cross there especially the elderly," said Beanes.