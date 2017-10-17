One Dead, One Injured in Traffic Accident in Coachella - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

One Dead, One Injured in Traffic Accident in Coachella

Posted: Updated:
Coachella, CA -

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a traffic collision with extrication on Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella.

The incident occurred around 4:45 PM and resulted in one confirmed fatality and one patient with minor injuries.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Joshua Tree National Park

    Missing Hikers Bodies Found Embracing Each Other

    Missing Hikers Bodies Found Embracing Each Other

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:26:38 GMT

    Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster.  While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's, Gilbert confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree. Orbeso said clothing, water bottles and...

    Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster.  While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's, Gilbert confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree. Orbeso said clothing, water bottles and...

  • Joshua Tree National Park

    Family Confirms Identity of Bodies Found in Joshua Tree National Park

    Family Confirms Identity of Bodies Found in Joshua Tree National Park

    Monday, October 16 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-10-16 16:58:33 GMT

    Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.

    Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.

  • Vegas hotel security guard's disappearance draws attention

    Vegas hotel security guard's disappearance draws attention

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-10-17 20:18:47 GMT

    The hotel security guard wounded by Stephen Paddock inside a Las Vegas Strip high-rise before gunfire rained out the windows on a music festival crowd is in a safe place after going to a medical clinic last week instead of scheduled TV interviews, his employer said Tuesday. 

    The hotel security guard wounded by Stephen Paddock inside a Las Vegas Strip high-rise before gunfire rained out the windows on a music festival crowd is in a safe place after going to a medical clinic last week instead of scheduled TV interviews, his employer said Tuesday. 

Powered by Frankly