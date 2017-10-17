One Dead, One Injured in Traffic Accident in Coachella

Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster. While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's, Gilbert confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree. Orbeso said clothing, water bottles and...