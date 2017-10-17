Man Killed in Coachella Crash Identified

Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster. While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's, Gilbert confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree. Orbeso said clothing, water bottles and...

Coachella

Firefighter Garrett Paiz, a native of the Coachella Valley died in Napa, fighting the fires in Northern California. On Monday afternoon, Garrett's mother Judi received the call every firefighter's mother dreads, "He says I'm from the Napa Sheriff's Department there's been an accident, and remember just dropping the phone." The voice on the other end told Judi her 38-year-old son, a contract firefighter was killed when his fire tender truck overt...