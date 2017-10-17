Tamarisk Tree Fire Breaks Out Along Interstate in Cathedral City - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Tamarisk Tree Fire Breaks Out Along Interstate in Cathedral City

Cathedral City, CA -

A tree fire broke out around 4:40 PM along eastbound Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope exit in Cathedral City.

Tamarisk trees became engulfed in flames, creating a large stack of smoke next to the train tracks. The tracks have been closed down in both directions as crews works to extinguish the flames.

Cal Fire is on scene of the fire and estimates it will take four hours to fully stop the fire. 

