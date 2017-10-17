Tamarisk Tree Fire Breaks Out Along Interstate in Cathedral City

Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster. While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's, Gilbert confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree. Orbeso said clothing, water bottles and...
Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.
The hotel security guard wounded by Stephen Paddock inside a Las Vegas Strip high-rise before gunfire rained out the windows on a music festival crowd is in a safe place after going to a medical clinic last week instead of scheduled TV interviews, his employer said Tuesday.
