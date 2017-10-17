Odor Complaint Forces Evacuation of Coachella Middle School

An odor that officials at Bobby Duke Middle School initially believed to be the result of a gas leak triggered the precautionary evacuation of around 700 students and staff at the Coachella campus Tuesday.

Reports of the odor came in at 8:22 a.m., said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

School officials evacuated the campus ``out of an abundance of caution,'' according to Vanessa Skillman of the Southern California Gas Co. She said SoCalGas crews were unable to find a natural gas leak, but shut off the gas at the school to be on the safe side while investigating the source of the odor.