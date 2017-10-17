California Becomes First State to Require Pet Shops Only Sell Rescues

California becomes the first state to require all pet stores who sell animals to only sell rescue animals. Governor Jerry Brown signed the bill Friday.

Beginning January of 2019, California pet stores will only be allowed to sell rescue cats, dogs or rabbits. California is the first state to pass this type of legislation. As you can imagine, staff at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter are happy about the news. Dozens of animal welfare groups applaud this move. It’s a step to ban the sale of dogs that come from puppy mills and send more dogs into loving homes.

"This legislation really improves [shelters and pet stores] ability to work together,” says Palm Springs Animal Shelter Operations Director Harry Jasper. “Animals under, what has been classified as mill-bred animals, many of them do turn up right here in our shelters."

The reality for pet shelters is many people will still opt to buy their next pet, and residents can still legally have the option to do that, but from individual breeders. Some groups are against the bill, saying it will these consumers at risk.

The city of Los Angeles is one of 36 cities that already has such a ban in place. The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) has looked at the limited data since the ban went into effect in Los Angeles. They say the data is mixed.

"Adoption numbers are down,” says PIJAC Communications Director Dustin Siggins. “Euthanasia numbers were already going down. So it just completed this trend."

PIJAC is one of a handful of groups who was opposed to Assembly Bill 485. Opponents argue it's a losing situation for independent pet store owners and consumers.

"Some people believe any commercial breeder, licensed or unlicensed is unethical, and that is just not the case," says Siggins.

The argument is this: Pet stores already operate under strict regulations to protect the animals and the consumer. AB 485 erases provisions set in place to protect the animal’s and the shopper’s welfare, according to organizations like PIJAC and the American Kennel Club.

"The dogs that are sold by pet shops currently are purchased from USDA-inspected and licensed facilities," says Palm Springs Kennel Club legislative liaison, Terry Toussaint. “So, making the assumption that these dogs are somehow substandard or defective, is just an assumption that any breeding facility is substandard.”

Currently, pet stores have to meet high standards in order to operate. PIJAC argues, once rescues are brought into pet shops, the inspections and regulations will be “merely basic.”

"Right now, under California law, pet stores are required to provide a warranty if a pet gets ill or dies,” says Siggins. “Under this new law, that warranty provision will no longer be in effect, so consumers who have a sick pet may be on the financial and emotional hook from losing a pet."

On the other side of the argument, according to a fact sheet written by the California legislature, taxpayers in the state will spend a quarter of a billion dollars annually to house animals, all while out-of-state puppy mills flourish. AB 485 is an attempt to cut back on that spending, and of course, get more adoptable animals in homes and out of the shelters.

"Our hearts are in this,” says Jasper. “This is increasing consciousness of being mindful, conscious pet stewards in our community.”

No one we spoke with was advocating for the unethical breeding of animals, but rather the transparency for the consumer who chooses to shop to know where their new four-legged friend is coming from.

If you are looking for a specific dog breed, the Palm Springs Kennel Club recommends you speak with an AKC breeder for the most reputable source. Additionally, the Better Business Bureau has warned consumers about numerous dog-selling scams online. They suggest you do your research before buying a dog out-of-state.