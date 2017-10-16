Missing Hikers Bodies Found Embracing Each Other

A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.

Entering the third week of searching, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team is scaling back its search efforts for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso to weekends.

Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.

While the San Bernardio County Sheriff's Department says the bodies are at the coroner's office awaiting autopsies and identification, Orbeso's father Gilbert, confirmed to KMIR News over the phone the bodies of his son and girlfriend were found in a remote area of Joshua Tree.

Two bodies discovered in Joshua Tree on Sunday are believed to be of the hikers missing since July, Joseph Orbeso of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen of Westminster.

Orbeso said clothing, water bottles and wrappers led them to the couple who were found how they died, in each other's arms.

Experienced hiker, John Jolly, was troubled to hear of the grim discovery, "Well it's really sad and it brings up a lot of questions."

Questions many have been asking since their disappearance.

How did they get lost? Why weren't they found sooner?

"And you know just being there until they became dehydrated or ran out of food, I just can't imagine," says Jolly.

Orbeso's father gave us this statement over the phone, "I want Joseph to be remembered as a kind, caring and thoughtful person. The way he was found beside Rachel holding her as they were seeking shade under the brush says everything you need to know about him as man and as a human being. I am proud to be his father and his kindness will live on in me and those who knew him best."